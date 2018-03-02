Crows' AFLW flag defence not over: coach

Adelaide coach Bec Goddard doesn't believe her club needs a miracle to keep its AFLW premiership defence alive.

With three games remaining, the Crows sit second-last with just one win.

But Goddard is urging her players to look on the bright side - they're not out of the race just yet.

"I don't crunch numbers, mathematics isn't my strong suit," Goddard told reporters on Friday.

"But I am told it's not sort of a blue moon and we need a cat to walk under a ladder and smash a mirror or anything like that - it's a bit more positive than that.

"There's a actually quite a pretty good chance."

That chance hinges on Adelaide winning their remaining three games, starting with Carlton on Saturday night at Norwood Oval.

Then other results must fall their way to remain in the hunt for consecutive premierships.

"Do I need a miracle? I don't reckon we do," Goddard said.

"I reckon we have just got to come out and play good footy this weekend."

Goddard opened her first team meeting this week by presenting the chance, no matter how slim, to her players.

"That is how we have always approached everything we do here, we always look at the positive, we don't talk about negatives," she said.

"It's always an opportunity for us and this is a massive opportunity.

"The girls are all really positive people. It's not a fulltime job for them so they come here to do their best every week."

Goddard, for the first time this season, will have her full playing roster available for selection after overcoming a spate of injuries.

"It's (injuries) part of the game but I think it is a unique competition in that you have got to have your athletes ready for only seven weeks," she said.

"And that is a challenge. If you had 22 rounds you could afford to drop a couple of games, try a few people out in different positions, work into things, a bit of a rhythm.

"But we don't have that opportunity here, so it's really cut-throat."