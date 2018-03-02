Boeing smart drones to be developed in Qld

Drones that can think for themselves will be developed in Queensland in a partnership between international aerospace company Boeing and the state government.

Over the next three years Boeing will develop and test its "autonomous systems" - drones which can be given a task and be sent to perform it without input from a human operator.

The aerospace giant has been given incentives by Queensland's Labor government to come to the state, including payroll tax concessions, through the $65 million Advance Queensland Industry Attraction Fund.