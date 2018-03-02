Souths secure playmaker Walker until 2020

Late blooming back Cody Walker will remain at South Sydney for the next three years after re-signing with the NRL club.

Cody Walker has secured his future by extending his contract with South Sydney.

On the back of a breakout season in which he played all games and scored six tries and set up 18, the off-contract 28-year-old locked himself until 2020.

Souths prematurely announced Walker's last deal ahead of him actually putting pen to paper.

But they took no chances of a repeat this time around, publishing a photo of the five-eighth signing the paperwork at the Redfern headquarters on Friday.

"Very happy and excited to have the next few years sorted with the club I debuted at," Walker said.

"Looking forward to a big year ahead."

Walker failed to make the grade at Gold Coast, Penrith and Melbourne before finally making his NRL debut for Souths in 2016.

But having established himself last year, rival clubs were circling.

"He showed in his performances in the halves last year that he can play the consistent footy, and make the impact that's required at this elite level," Rabbitohs coach Anthony Seibold said.

"I'm really happy that he has re-signed and we're all looking forward to working with Cody to see the heights that he can reach in the Rabbitohs colours."

The Rabbitohs are set to open their 2018 season against New Zealand Warriors in Perth on March 10.