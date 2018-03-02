Why we should steer away from fake snow

The sight of skiers competing in the Winter Olympics over the last two weeks has been an exciting advert for the sport.

Almost all of the snow at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, was said to be fake.

But anyone inspired to book a skiing holiday should ask questions about the snow they're hoping to zip down; crucially, where did it come from - the sky or a snow cannon?

At the Winter Olympics, 80 per cent of snow based events took place on artificial snow and using snow cannons is now common practice in Europe's ski resorts.

It compensates for patchy snowfall and guarantees the winter season - a handy, if costly, solution to dwindling snow levels - but the cost to both the environment and the enjoyment of a skiing holiday is huge.

WHY IS FAKE SNOW SO BAD?

Vast amounts of water are needed to make artificial snow. In some regions of the Alps, more than 50 per cent of available drinking water is used for snow production each day during the ski season, creating water shortages for local communities. Artificial snow is also harmful to the environment, as its chemical composition disrupts natural biodiversity and harms wildlife.

Artificial snow impacts on the enjoyment of skiing too. A bare brown mountain, with a ribbon of manufactured snow threading down it, is not the pristine snowy wilderness most winter sports fans love. It's a man-made environment, not a natural one, and less enjoyable to be in as a result.

The snow itself is formed of little balls of ice, so rather than feeling powdery, it's hard - in fact, four times harder than natural snow, and more likely to cause injuries if you fall on it. It's expensive to manufacture too, so ski resorts often only keep a few runs 'fake snowed' when the real stuff doesn't fall, making them overcrowded and increasing the risk of accidents.

HOW CAN I AVOID IT?

To find a holiday on the real white stuff, skiers should shop smart. Ask if the resort manufactures snow and if it does, when is it less likely to be used? In Europe, that's January and February, when natural snowfall is more dependable, rather than Christmas or Easter, when it's patchy.

Quiz holiday suppliers for their stance on artificial snow too. Responsible Travel only promotes winter sports holidays that take place where fake snow is not manufactured, or when the likelihood of snow being manufactured is low.

Enjoying real snow and avoiding fake is often about timing, but if you can't be flexible on dates, be flexible on location. Think about altitude and latitude. Seek out resorts with high altitude slopes - in Europe, that means up to 3,500m - high-altitude lifts, north-facing slopes and historically reliable snow cover. Or travel further north. In Europe, that means looking towards Scandinavia and the Arctic Circle rather than the Alps.

Alternatively, there are tons of winter sports out there that don't require artificial snow or the infrastructure of ski resorts, such as cross country skiing, winter walking, dog sledding and snow shoeing. They take place around Europe, from Scandinavia to Slovakia, and offer immersion in a magical winter wilderness covered in pristine snow that fell from the sky - not a cannon.