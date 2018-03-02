News

US refugee deal comes first: Turnbull

Paul Osborne
AAP /

Malcolm Turnbull says Australia will consider "other options" for refugee resettlement once its transfer deal with the United States is complete.

Mr Turnbull thanked New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern, after a meeting in Sydney on Friday, for restating her country's offer to take refugees from offshore detention, but added Australia would focus on completing the "much larger" arrangement with the US.

"We will do that, we will take that process through to its completion, and then we will consider other options," Mr Turnbull said.

