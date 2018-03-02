Key Roos duo, young star extend AFL deals

North Melbourne have ramped up their bid to lure a superstar AFL free agent, with new deals for leaders Shaun Higgins and Robbie Tarrant.

North Melbourne's Shaun Higgins and Robbie Tarrant have new deals with the rebuilding AFL club.

Higgins has extended his contract through to the end of 2020, while Tarrant has re-signed until the end of 2021.

And in further good news for fans, boom youngster Luke Davies-Uniacke has also signed a new deal.

The No.4 pick at last year's draft, who is on track to make his debut in round one, signed a two-year extension that ties him to the club until the end of the 2021 season.

Versatile midfielder Higgins is the Kangaroos' reigning best-and-fairest winner, while key defender Tarrant won the Syd Barker Medal in 2016.

North believe their experience and leadership will help make Arden Street an attractive destination for players seeking a new home.

The cashed-up Roos again plan to be aggressive during the 2018 player movement period after making huge, but unsuccessful, offers to Richmond's Dustin Martin and Greater Western Sydney's Josh Kelly.

Former Western Bulldogs midfielder and forward Higgins believes the Roos are primed to improve on last season's 15th-placed finish.

"Speaking for myself and probably Taz as well, we wouldn't have signed on or committed long-term if we didn't see the hope and know that the guys we've got at the moment are the foundation for a very successful side," Higgins said on Friday.

"Any free agents could be comfortable that they're coming into an environment where the age demographic is pretty good."

Adelaide prime mover Rory Sloane, West Coast wingman Andrew Gaff and Gold Coast spearhead Tom Lynch are among the big names eligible for free agency at the end of the season.

The rebuilding Roos hope to make stability a selling point, with gun key forward Ben Brown, skipper Jack Ziebell and coach Brad Scott set to remain until at least the end of 2020.

"Stability is very important. It means we can just go to work and put things in place that make us climb up the ladder," Tarrant said.

"We've got great confidence in our list and it's good to know we'll get the opportunity to continue teaching the younger boys the ropes over the next few years and hopefully follow through with some success."