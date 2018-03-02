Pearson, Day among Comm athletes to watch

FIVE TRACK AND FIELD STARS TO WATCH AT GOLD COAST COMMONWEALTH GAMES

SALLY PEARSON (100m hurdles and 4x100m relay) - The Gold Coaster shapes as the face of the Games and is the hottest of favourites to add a third straight Commonwealth crown to her 2012 Olympic and 2011 and 2017 world titles. Will also be fascinating to see how she goes in the sprint relay.

DANI STEVENS (discus) - Produced a silver medal and a huge Australian record at the 2017 world championships against much stronger opposition than she will face on the Gold Coast. A near gold-medal certainty for the host nation.

RILEY DAY (200m and 4x100m relay) - With the sprint events stacked at Commonwealth level, the 17-year-old Queenslander is unlikely to challenge for a podium spot in the half-lap race - at least, not yet. But the sky is the limit for Day, who in February clocked the fastest 200m time by an Australian junior in half a century.

INTERNATIONAL

ANDRE DE GRASSE (sprints) - As a triple medallist at the Rio Olympics, the Canadian shapes as the heir apparent to Usain Bolt as the global sprint king. Will run the 200m and 4x100m on the Gold Coast and could yet add the 100m to his program as well.

CONSESLUS KIPRUTO (3000m steeplechase) - The very definition of sporting domination is Kenya in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Athletes from the east African running powerhouse have won every Commonwealth title bar one since 1974 - and the only reason they missed out in 1986 was because of the boycott of the Edinburgh Games. The man to beat this time around is Kipruto, the reigning world and Olympic title-holder.