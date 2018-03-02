Where celebrities will chill post-Oscars

When awards season ends - or in reality, goes into a brief lull - it's time to shift gears back into creative mode.

The Dead Sea in Israel is the perfect place to rejuvenate.

Stressed-out and played-out showbizzers will be seeking places where they can go make-up free and replace the glam squad with a juice cleanse.

They'll also want to soothe their over-scheduled selves with natural surroundings or historic sites where the order of the day is peace of mind mind. Here's some places they may be headed:

RUSTIC CHIC - The Ranch at Laguna Beach, California

The Ranch at Laguna Beach is secluded on 35 hectares in its own woodsy canyon off the Pacific Coast Highway south of Orange County's coastal gem Laguna Beach. Outdoor pursuits are plentiful: there's beach (shared with the Montage Laguna Beach), a nine-hole well-manicured golf course and hiking. The location is remarkably quiet and chilled for a resort within the Los Angeles/Orange County metropolis. The decor is rustic chic and beds are outfitted with fine linens. Harvest, the onsite restaurant, takes full advantage of California's seasonal bounty. Weekends, there are stargazing and fitness classes for hotel guests. Spa treatments include the stone and shell tension-reducing massage. More: theranchlb.com

SHORE THING - El Careyes, Mexico

The Jalisco coast between Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo on Mexico's western coast still has undeveloped stretches. The family behind the ecologically minded, bohemian enclave of Careyes has thoughtfully built out the El Careyes Club & Residences on a relatively unspoiled stretch of beach. There's a protected natural area surrounding the resort's village. The 35 one- to four-bedroom casita-style suites open to ocean breezes; all have their own kitchens and hammocks. An abundance of nature-related activities abound, from seasonal whale watching to observing nesting sea turtles. Local seafood is the specialty at Careyes' five restaurants that foster socialising in this secluded hideaway favoured by bold-faced names. More: careyes.net

TAKING THE WATERS - Herods, Dead Sea, Israel

When Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot took her film's team to Israel, they encamped on the Dead Sea's shores for the waters' wealth of minerals and reputed healing powers. Herods Dead Sea Hotel is set on its own private beach -- perfect for long soaks in the celebrated saline waters and scooping up and slathering on the Dead Sea's natural black mud. There are also several kinds of swimming and soaking pools and the Vitalis mosaic tiled spa with Turkish-style bath. More: herods-hotels.com

ALL THE COOL VIBES - Sir Joan, Ibiza, Spain

A-listers, royalty and rock stars have made Ibiza an international playground. One of Europe's leading hoteliers, Liran Wizman, opened the 38-room, design-centric Sir Joan hotel in July 2017 overlooking Ibiza Town's yacht-laden Marina. The hotel is meant to feel like a private club, albeit one without a lot of attendant attitude. The social scene revolves the hotel pool (where DJs often spin); each room has its own balcony and extra sound-proofed windows. Curated local experiences and workshops -- yoga, photography and fishing where the catch of the day comes from participants' efforts -- distinguish Sir Joan as an inspiring spot for creatives. More: sirjoanhotel.com

OUTDOORS California Glamping Flying Flags RV Resort, Buellton, California

Glamping combines camping and a hip hotel stay: there's none of the hassle of setting up camp but most of the luxuries of a boutique hotel and all of the fun and restorative power of being outside in an exceptional natural setting. In Santa Barbara, California's wine country, Buellton's Flying Flags RV Resort & Campground has several options that connect guests to the great outdoors. Glampers can select between well-appointed white canvas safari-style tents, tricked out vintage Airstream trailers or a newly built selection of 19 compact cottages that have front porches, full kitchens and private backyards with BBQ. Totally kid and pet friendly, there's free wi-fi for those that can't bear to unplug. More: highwaywestvacations.com

URBAN HAVENS Canadian Charmer Magnolia Hotel & Spa, Victoria, British Columbia

Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds teased fans last summer with an Instagram stop outside the X-Men's Hatley Castle in Victoria on British Columbia's Vancouver Island. Victoria's charms extend well beyond its oft-filmed locations. The scenic inner harbour is fronted by the equally photogenic Fairmont's Empress Hotel; nearby the independent minded 64-room Magnolia Hotel & Spa offers a quiet respite. Soaking tubs, harbour views and personalised service enable guests to slow down and recharge. Other pursuits include hiking, wild hot springs soaking and some serious forest bathing among old growth trees. British Columbia's tide-to-table cuisine of local seafood and oysters is another draw. More: magnoliahotel.com

STEEPED IN CULTURE - Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, Japan

Tradition bound Kyoto is one of the world's spiritual centres and an increasingly popular safe haven for international travellers. Luxury hotels here pride themselves on an unequalled tradition of service. Along the banks of the Kamo River, the four-year-old Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto melds into the ancient cityscape purposefully. A dramatic water feature at the hotel's entrance leads to the tiered lobby centred on an interior garden designed to adhere to ancient Taoist concepts. Book the kimono experience in which a dresser lets guests choose from elegant silks and fashions layers of the customary attire. Dine in at the hotel's Kaiseki Mizuki for a varied menu of Japanese delicacies paired with seasonal sakes. Sporty types will like the hotel's zippy electric bikes available daily for guided bike tours. More: ritzcarlton.com

OUT OF THE PAST - La Fonda, Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe's distinctive architecture, slew of art galleries, elevated culinary options and civilised pace add up to a fulfilling visit. The 180-room landmark La Fonda on the Plaza has entertained luminaries since its opening in 1922. The historic hotel has its own art collection featuring Native American artists and recently upgraded 15 Terrace level rooms that are now decorated with hand carved furniture, rich fabrics and have patios that look over the city's iconic downtown. At the spa, the sage infused herbal wrap is enhanced by the high desert's native plant in this detoxifying treatment. More: lafondasantafe.com