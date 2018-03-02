Checkup Medical Column for March 2

A weekly round-up of news affecting your health.

FLU AND THE BRAIN

Some strains of the flu may pose a threat to healthy brain function, a new study suggests.

Influenza is considered to be a respiratory disease, however it has been associated with neurological symptoms in some cases.

To investigate the long-term effects of the flu on the brain, German researchers at Braunschweig University of Technology infected female mice with three strains of the flu - H1N1, H3N2 and H7N7.

Two of the strains, H3N2 and H7N7, were associated with structural changes to neurons in the hippocampus - a part of the brain important for learning, emotion, and memory.

The infections also activated the brain's immune cells in this region for an extended period, and altered the expression of genes implicated in disorders including depression, autism and schizophrenia.

The study was published in the Journal of Neuroscience.

FLU VACCINE

New research shows the flu vaccine can be life-saving for those with heart failure.

A research review, presented at the American College of Cardiology's 67th Annual Scientific Session, found the vaccine was associated with a 50 per cent drop in the risk of death in heart failure patients during flu season.

The meta-analysis also showed the influenza vaccine was associated with a 20 per cent drop in the risk of death in heart failure patients for the rest of the year.

Researchers analysed six studies conducted in the US, Europe and Asia that together included data from more than 78,000 patients with heart failure.

The findings suggest influenza vaccination is beneficial for patients with heart failure.

"It is well known that influenza infection is associated with increased risk for mortality in heart failure patients," said study author Hidekatsu Fukuta, a cardiologist at Nagoya City University.

"Given the high mortality rate and the relatively low influenza vaccination rates in heart failure patients worldwide, our study supports a wider use of influenza vaccination in heart failure patients."

However, the researchers noted randomised controlled studies are required to confirm the findings.

SLEEP

Mums who co-sleep with their newborn babies beyond six months tend to feel more depressed, US researchers say.

A Penn State University study analysed the sleeping habits of 103 mothers in their baby's first year and the impact it had on their mental wellbeing.

Published in the journal Infant and Child, the study found the 25 per cent of mothers still co-sleeping after six months were more likely to feel depressed, worried about their babies' sleep and think their decisions were being criticised.

"We definitely saw that the persistent co-sleepers - the mums that were still co-sleeping after six months - were the ones who seemed to get the most criticism," said author, Professor Douglas Teti.

"Additionally, they also reported greater levels of worry about their baby's sleep, which makes sense when you're getting criticised about something that people are saying you shouldn't be doing, that raises self-doubt. That's not good for anyone."

Despite the findings, Professor Teti stressed it was important to find a sleep arrangement that works for everyone in the family.

"Co-sleeping, as long as its done safely, is fine as long as both parents are on board with it," said Professor Teti.

"If it's working for everyone, and everyone is okay with it, then co-sleeping is a perfectly acceptable option," he said.

TEETH

Parents are being reminded it's not just a child's feet that grow between footy seasons, so do their teeth, and they may need a new mouthguard.

The Australian Dental Association (ADA) warns an ill-fitting mouthguard could do more harm than good.

"Children's teeth and jaws change each year just as much as their feet grow so it's important that they see a dentist to have their mouthguard checked," said Professor David Manton, Chair of the ADA's Oral Health Committee.

The ADA recommends wearing a custom-made mouthguard that is properly fitted by a dentist and to avoid the over-the-counter 'boil and bite' mouthguards as they offer "little or no protection".

"The basic requirement of any mouthguard is for it to remain in place at the time of impact, so fit, retention and resilience are crucial to protection being achieved," said Professor Manton.

"Some parents may believe that it is too costly to get a professionally made mouthguard, but this is a false economy. The cost of repairing missing or broken teeth can be a lot more expensive."