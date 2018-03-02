News

Mum's heartbreaking post after son dies after choking on bouncy ball
Mum's heartbreaking post after son dies in tragic bouncy ball incident

Aust shares are 0.5% lower at open

AAP /

The Australian share market has opened better than early indications following President Donald Trump's steel tariff announcement which sent Wall Street tumbling, but it is still half a per cent lower.

The Australian stock market has opened half a per cent lower after Wall Street and Europe tumble.

At 1015 AEDT on Friday, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down 31.2 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 5,942.1, while the broader All Ordinaries index was down 33.0 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 6,042.7 points.

In futures trading, the SPI200 futures contract was down 38 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 5,924 points - better than the 0.94 per cent decline it was pointing to earlier on Friday.

