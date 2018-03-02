ACCC accuses Woolies of false eco claims

The competition watchdog has taken Woolworths to the federal court accusing it of labelling its disposable picnic products as biodegradable when in fact they are not.

The ACCC accuses Woolworths of making "false, misleading or deceptive" biodegradability claims.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says the supermarket giant's 'W Select eco' line of bowls, plates and cutlery had been marketed as biodegradable and compostable in the three years to November 2017.

However, the ACCC says, these environmental representations were "false, misleading or deceptive" and in contravention of the Australian Consumer Law.

The ACCC also alleges that Woolworths had failed to make reasonable or adequate efforts to substantiate these biodegradability claims.

"Customers paid a premium because they rightfully thought the environmental claims would have been substantiated," ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement on Friday.

"The ACCC also alleges that Woolworths made these claims in circumstances where it was aware there was confusion among consumers and businesses about the meaning of biodegradable and compostable."

The ACCC is seeking pecuniary penalties, injunctions, declarations, publication orders and costs.