Jobs mantra puts Tas Libs in box seat

The Tasmanian Liberals appear on track to win Saturday's state election, with Labor's anti-pokies campaign failing to swing polls in their favour.

Premier Will Hodgman's jobs mantra could deliver Tasmanian Liberals a second term in government.

Premier Will Hodgman has a seven-point lead over Labor's Rebecca White as preferred leader, while the Liberal Party is ahead by 12 points, according to an independent survey in February.

This is despite Labor's bold plan to get rid of pokies from pubs and clubs by 2023.

It's been the most contentious issue of the five-week campaign, but one that may not hold the biggest sway at the ballot box.

Support for the move in the Hobart electorate of Denison appears to be strong, but whether it has resonated in Bass and Braddon in the state's north remains to be seen.

The Liberals in contrast will keep pokies in pubs and clubs until at least 2043, arguing Labor's plan infringes on freedom of choice and will impact thousands of jobs.

Labor has declared health their number one priority, revealing a $560 million six-year package to fix the state's 'crisis' in hospitals and employ an extra 500 staff.

But they were quickly trumped on paper by the Liberals, who pledged $757 million over six years, adding more than 1300 staff.

Mr Hodgman has left no stone unturned on the hustings in a well-organised bid for a second term.

He has spruiked typical Liberal strong points of economic management and job creation, which have resonated with voters.

Health and the economy were rated the two biggest election issues in a poll by The Mercury newspaper.

Mr Hodgman led the Liberal Party out of the wilderness and to convincing victory in 2014, winning 15 of 25 seats.

They are expected to drop two seats but retain a 13-seat majority.

The Greens have struggled to gain traction since the vote was called in late January, with no main environmental issue at play.

They're likely to lose one of their three seats.

State leader Cassy O'Connor has unsuccessfully called on major parties to reveal political donations, accusing the Liberals of being in the pocket of the gaming industry.

She's vowed to move a no confidence motion against a Liberal government at the earliest opportunity.

The Jacqui Lambie Network was once considered a chance of winning a seat in Tasmania's north, but polls now suggest it is unlikely.

However, the flow of their preferences could have an impact under Tasmania's unique Hare-Clark voting system.