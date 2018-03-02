Hodgman pushes for second term as premier

Tasmania's Premier Will Hodgman has ridden a Harley Davidson, inspected potatoes, fed a pony named Rainbow and played guitar at a primary school.

It's fair to say he's left no stone unturned on the five-week Apple Isle election trail in a bid for a second term.

In a relentless campaign, the 48-year-old has trumpeted the Liberals economic performance, ability to erase a near-$400 million inherited budget deficit, job creation, and desire to take Tasmania to the 'next level'.

It appears to have resonated with voters ahead of Saturday's poll.

An independent survey of 1000 people released this week showed a surge in support for the Liberal Party at 46 per cent compared to Labor's 34 points.

Mr Hodgman is viewed as the state's preferred leader, with 48 per cent to Opposition Leader Rebecca White's 41.

"It is the greatest cliche in politics, I know, but there's one poll that matters and that's the one that all Tasmanians will have to get to have their say in on Saturday," he told reporters during the final week of campaigning.

Four years ago he led the Liberal Party out of the wilderness and to a convincing victory with a 12 per cent swing, winning 15 of 25 seats.

It ended eight long years in opposition for Mr Hodgman in his third election tilt.

It was the first time in 16 years the Liberal Party had formed government.

For Mr Hodgman, the son of a Fraser government minister and grandson of a state politician, it marked a career coming-of-age.

He's repeatedly warned voters of the perils of returning to a Labor-Greens minority, insisting he won't do deals with minor parties.

"There's a lot at stake here. There is the prospect of minority government, and it will only be a Labor and Green one," Mr Hodgman said on Tuesday.

While repeating that line ad nauseam, he's been forced to fend off equally persistent questions about his party's ties to the gaming industry.

In contrast to Labor's vow to remove pokies from pubs and clubs by 2023, the Liberals want the machines to remain until at least 2043.

Amid a massive pro-pokies advertising campaign, Mr Hodgman has refused to heed calls to reveal donations from gaming giant Federal Group prior to the March 3 poll, instead saying he'll do so after the election in accordance with laws.

Mr Hodgman, born in 1969, grew up in a Catholic family in Hobart before attending the elite private Hutchins School and University of Tasmania.

He has three children with English wife Nicky.

The pair was front and centre at the Liberal campaign launch, with Nicky touting the premier's ability to whip up family feasts.

He'll be hoping to also serve up a second Liberal term.