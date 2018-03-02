Tasmania's key economic figures

TASMANIA'S ECONOMY IN A NUTSHELL

Unemployment:

* The state's unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in January, down from 5.8 per cent in December.

* The unemployment rate was 7.2 per cent when the current Liberal government was elected in 2014.

* The Liberals claim under the Labor-Greens minority government in 2011-14 the state's unemployment rate "skyrocketed" and jobs were lost.

* Liberals say since they were elected there are 10,000 more Tasmanians in work.

* Labor says the government isn't taking into account a shift from full-time to part-time jobs and claims 1600 Tasmanians have lost full-time work since last June.

* The state's employment growth outlook is forecast to be significantly stronger in 2017/2018 than in recent years, according to the Tasmanian treasury.

Debt:

* The revised 2017/2018 budget lists the state's surplus at $21.3 million with a deficit of $242.3 million.

* The state's net debt was $599 million.

Growth:

* Tasmania's economy is forecast to grow 2.5 per cent, according to the 2017/2018 budget

* The 2016/2017 budget had forecast growth of 2.25 per cent for the year.

* This forecast growth is stronger than the long-term average rate of growth.

GSP:

* Tasmania's Gross State Product (GSP) was $28.58 billion in 2017.

* This was an increase of 1.1 per cent from the previous year.

Industry:

* The state's tourism industry is a significant contributor to the economy with recent record levels of visitor numbers and spending.

* Other industries enjoying strong growth include agriculture, aquaculture and forestry.