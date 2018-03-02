News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Mum's heartbreaking post after son dies after choking on bouncy ball
Mum's heartbreaking post after son dies in tragic bouncy ball incident

Major Tasmanian election promises

AAP /

KEY PROMISES MADE BY THE MAJOR PARTIES AHEAD OF TASMANIA'S MAY 3 STATE ELECTION

LIBERALS

* Health: $757 million over six years. More than 1300 new staff, including 802 nurses.

* Education: $324 million over six years, including 250 more teachers. Extend all schools to Year 12 by 2022.

* Jobs: Invest in a $190 million hardwood plant in Burnie, creating 221 jobs.

* Housing: $125 million for affordable housing, including 1500 new homes.

* Law and order: 125 extra police officers over four years, $340 million for a prison in the state's north, and a ban on wearing outlawed bikie gang colours in public.

* Roads: $92.5 million for transport infrastructure in Launceston and the Tamar Valley, $57 million upgrading the Tasman Highway in the southeast, and $70 million for tourist-frequented roads.

* Gaming: Keep poker machine in pubs and clubs until 2043, distributing licences to individual businesses.

* Environment: $95 million to clean up Tamar River in Launceston.

* Energy: Leave the national energy market to save households $200 per year.

LABOR

* Health: $560 million over six years, including 500 extra health professionals. $95 million mental health package over six years, including 16-bed adolescent unit at the Royal Hobart Hospital.

* Education: $63 million over four years, including 201 new teachers. Scrap public school fees, at a $24 million cost. Provide free bus trips to a student's nearest public school.

* Housing: $106 million affordable housing plan, including 900 new houses. Install solar panels on every public housing property.

* Roads: $60 million for community roads.

* Gaming: Remove more than 2300 poker machines from pubs and clubs by 2023. Provide a $55 million transition package for venues.

* Law and order: 31 extra police officers over four years.

* Energy: $25 million into renewable energy generation and storage projects.

Back To Top
feedback