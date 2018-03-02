Major Tasmanian election promises

KEY PROMISES MADE BY THE MAJOR PARTIES AHEAD OF TASMANIA'S MAY 3 STATE ELECTION

LIBERALS

* Health: $757 million over six years. More than 1300 new staff, including 802 nurses.

* Education: $324 million over six years, including 250 more teachers. Extend all schools to Year 12 by 2022.

* Jobs: Invest in a $190 million hardwood plant in Burnie, creating 221 jobs.

* Housing: $125 million for affordable housing, including 1500 new homes.

* Law and order: 125 extra police officers over four years, $340 million for a prison in the state's north, and a ban on wearing outlawed bikie gang colours in public.

* Roads: $92.5 million for transport infrastructure in Launceston and the Tamar Valley, $57 million upgrading the Tasman Highway in the southeast, and $70 million for tourist-frequented roads.

* Gaming: Keep poker machine in pubs and clubs until 2043, distributing licences to individual businesses.

* Environment: $95 million to clean up Tamar River in Launceston.

* Energy: Leave the national energy market to save households $200 per year.

LABOR

* Health: $560 million over six years, including 500 extra health professionals. $95 million mental health package over six years, including 16-bed adolescent unit at the Royal Hobart Hospital.

* Education: $63 million over four years, including 201 new teachers. Scrap public school fees, at a $24 million cost. Provide free bus trips to a student's nearest public school.

* Housing: $106 million affordable housing plan, including 900 new houses. Install solar panels on every public housing property.

* Roads: $60 million for community roads.

* Gaming: Remove more than 2300 poker machines from pubs and clubs by 2023. Provide a $55 million transition package for venues.

* Law and order: 31 extra police officers over four years.

* Energy: $25 million into renewable energy generation and storage projects.