Teen's dramatic arrest caught on camera after rampage through Melbourne CBD

Fortescue to refinance $2.16b of debt

AAP /

Iron ore miner Fortescue says it will redeem entirely senior secured notes worth $US2.16 billion ($A2.78 billion) that mature in 2022.

The company says it is raising $US500 million through new high yield bonds carrying a rate of 5.125 per cent, to replace part of the existing unsecured notes, which carry a 9.75 per cent rate.

The balance of the notes will be redeemed from the $US1.4 billion syndicated term loan that it raised in February through Chinese, European and Australian financial institutions, and cash, saving $130 million in borrowing costs annually.

