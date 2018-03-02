Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:
BSL - BLUESCOPE STEEL
Australia's steel producer is set to face harsh tariffs on exports to US after President Donald Trump said he would sign off on imported steel (25 per cent) and aluminium (10pct) next week. Although, its North American may benefit. BlueScope also goes ex-dividend on Friday.
BHP - BHP BILLITON
FMG - FORTESCUE METALS GROUP
RIO - RIO TINTO
Iron ore producers could find themselves impacted by President Trump's imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel. Meanwhile, the price of iron ore has lifted 78 US cents.
FMG - FORESTCUE METALS GROUP
Fortescue Metals announces a refinancing.
ORG - ORIGIN ENERGY
OSH - OIL SEARCH
STO - SANTOS
WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM
Oil prices slump more than one per cent in the offshore session.
SXL - SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA
Southern Cross Media, owner of radio stations, TV and online platforms, goes ex-dividend.