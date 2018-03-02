Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

BSL - BLUESCOPE STEEL

Australia's steel producer is set to face harsh tariffs on exports to US after President Donald Trump said he would sign off on imported steel (25 per cent) and aluminium (10pct) next week. Although, its North American may benefit. BlueScope also goes ex-dividend on Friday.

BHP - BHP BILLITON

FMG - FORTESCUE METALS GROUP

RIO - RIO TINTO

Iron ore producers could find themselves impacted by President Trump's imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel. Meanwhile, the price of iron ore has lifted 78 US cents.

Fortescue Metals announces a refinancing.

ORG - ORIGIN ENERGY

OSH - OIL SEARCH

STO - SANTOS

WPL - WOODSIDE PETROLEUM

Oil prices slump more than one per cent in the offshore session.

SXL - SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA

Southern Cross Media, owner of radio stations, TV and online platforms, goes ex-dividend.