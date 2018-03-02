Gus' involvement undermines Griffin: Daley

Former NSW Origin mentor Laurie Daley says Phil Gould's increased involvement at Panthers NRL training is undermining coach Anthony Griffin.

Laurie Daley (l) has questioned the role of Phil Gould (c) at the Penrith Panthers.

The Penrith supremo's role as general manager has been a talking point since he began assisting at training and mentoring players.

Gould has rubbished a report he'd blasted Griffin during half-time of the Panthers' trial match against Canterbury.

But News Corp on Friday reported Gould then slammed the players post-match.

Daley said things were beginning to unravel at Penrith and Gould, who called the shots in almost 300 first-grade matches between 1988 and 1999, needed to clarify what he was doing at Penrith.

"I think it undermines the power of the coach," the three-time premiership player told Sky Sports Radio.

"What we need to know is who is coaching the team. Is Gus coach or coaching director or general manager?

"Because at the moment it seems like Penrith is not a happy place.

"Things, for me, are starting to unravel."

However, Penrith captain Peter Wallace has leapt to the defence of the former super coach, saying Gould's increased involvement at training could only be a positive.

The new skipper said all the coaching staff work well together.

"Gus is a really smart football brain, he's been around the game a long time," the new skipper said on Thursday.

"He's helped us out a bit, especially in attack. That's one of his strengths. He's been great, just floating around a bit.