Teen's dramatic arrest caught on camera after rampage through Melbourne CBD

Malcolm Turnbull's Snowy takeover deal

AAP /

MALCOLM TURNBULL IS TAKING OWNERSHIP OF SNOWY HYDRO

Under the deal:

* NSW is set to pocket $4.154 billion.

* Victoria will receive $2.077 billion.

* But it still has to be ticked off by the Victorian and federal parliaments, and both states will have to invest proceeds of the sale into "productive infrastructure".

* It will not affect their GST allocations.

WHAT THEY SAY:

* "The historic agreement will generate more reliable energy, cheaper electricity, better infrastructure and more jobs for NSW and Victoria" - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

* "This will create an investment bonanza in regional NSW, with every cent of the proceeds going to rural and regional NSW" - NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian

* "This is a historic deal that's good for Victorian households, and good for our economy, as we continue to build the infrastructure and create the jobs our state needs for the future" - Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews

* "Nobody can bind future governments. But I don't think it's in the interests of any future governments, whatever their political persuasion, to do anything but keep this in public hands" - Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg

