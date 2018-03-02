Five Turkish soldiers killed, seven wounded in clashes in Syria's Afrin

ANKARA (Reuters) - Five Turkish soldiers were killed and another seven were wounded in clashes in northwest Syria's Afrin region on Thursday, Turkey's armed forces said.

In a statement, the military said the wounded soldiers had been "swiftly evacuated" to receive treatment.

Turkey launched an offensive into Afrin in January against the U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG militia, which Ankara regards as a terrorist group linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) who have waged a three-decade insurgency against the Turkish state.

Since the start of the operation, Turkey has captured 115 "strategic points" and 87 villages, according to state media, pushing Kurdish fighters back from the frontier near the Turkish border to effectively create a "crescent" of control on Syria's side of the border.



