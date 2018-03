WASHINGTON (Reuters) - An "emerging solution" on reforms to U.S. biofuels law would allow for a year-round 15 percent ethanol blend for motor fuel, a Republican senator said on Thursday after a White House meeting on the topic.

"Emerging solution fr WH mtg 2day is year round e15," Senator Chuck Grassley said on Twitter, adding that the reforms would drive down prices for credits called RINs.



(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)