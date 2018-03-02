Tillerson to make first trip to Africa as top U.S. diplomat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will travel to Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and Nigeria next week on his first trip to Africa as the top U.S. diplomat, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

During his March 6-13 trip, Tillerson "plans to discuss ways we can work with our partners to counter terrorism, advance peace and security, promote good governance, and spur mutually beneficial trade and investment," the department said in a statement.

His itinerary includes a meeting with the leadership of the African Union Commission, which is based in Addis Ababa, the statement said.











(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Lisa Lambert)