(Reuters) - Canadian Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Thursday any U.S. tariff or quota imposed on Canada's steel industry would be "unacceptable" and would be felt in both Canada and the United States.

"... Canadians (can) rest assured we'll always be there to defend our workers and our steel and aluminum industry across this country and we will stand firm for Canadian workers," Champagne said in the House of Commons.

(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Grant McCool)