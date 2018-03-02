By Pete Schroeder

Senate to take up bank deregulation bill next week: McConnell

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will consider a bank deregulation bill next week, according to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

McConnell told reporters Thursday the Senate will consider legislation authored by Senator Mike Crapo, which would ease banking regulations for small and midsize lenders, in the first major rewrite of financial rules since the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law.

The bill is expected to pass and eventually become law. Thirteen Senate Democrats have signed on as backers and nearly every Republican is expected to vote in favor. The bill is also expected to be approved by the Republican-led House.

The measure would ease restrictions on small banks and credit unions, but also includes a number of provisions beneficial to all but the largest banks in the country.

Most notably banks with less than $250 billion in assets would be exempt from heightened regulatory scrutiny as “systemically important” financial institutions. The current threshold is $50 billion.

Banks with assets between $50 billion and $100 billion would be exempt once the bill is enacted, while those with assets between $100 billion and $250 billion would be exempted 18 months later.

The Federal Reserve would have flexibility to release banks from stricter rules sooner, or reinstate them for scrutiny under certain conditions as part of the legislation.

The bill also exempts banks with less than $10 billion in assets from several regulatory requirements, including the “Volcker Rule” ban on proprietary trading.



(Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Pete Schroeder; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)