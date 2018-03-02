U.S. oil lobby criticizes Trump steel, aluminum tariffs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's announcement that the United States would impose tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on imported aluminum next week drew sharp criticism on Thursday from the head of the main U.S. oil lobby group.

“These tariffs would undoubtedly raise costs for U.S. businesses that rely heavily on steel and aluminum for the majority of their products – and ultimately consumers,” said Jack Gerard, president of the American Petroleum Institute.

Gerard said the U.S. oil and gas industry relies on steel imports in drilling, on and offshore production, pipelines, liquefied natural gas terminals and refineries.

He said the recommendation of sweeping tariffs was made "in the guise of national security concerns" but threatened to undermine efforts to boost the U.S. economy and strengthen U.S. infrastructure.

Steel tariffs could pit coal miners, who would benefit by providing fuel to steel furnaces, against oil and natural gas producers who use steel in pipelines and for drilling.

The Trump administration has sought to support all sides of the fossil fuel industry but that has at times led to squabbling between drillers and miners.



(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner; editing by Cynthia Osterman)