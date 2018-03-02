Trump tariffs could hit Aust producers

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is remaining tight-lipped on whether Australian steel and aluminium will be caught up in the Trump administration's new import tariffs next week.

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he would sign off on the tariffs, with China the main target.

But US allies including Australia and Canada appear likely to be punished too, as Mr Trump moves to protect America's steel and aluminium producers.

Mr Trump told reporters on Thursday a 25 per cent tariff will be slapped on steel imports, and 10 per cent on aluminium.

He met at the White House with the executives of America's major steel and aluminium producers before making the announcement .

Ms Bishop told AAP at the Australia-New Zealand Leadership Forum in Sydney that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull discussed the issue with the president in Washington DC last week.

More than $170 million of Australian steel and aluminium exports to the US could be at risk.

The Australian government believes it has made a compelling case, but it's up to the US administration to finalise its decision.

Mr Trump said China had benefited from the World Trade Organisation, while US steel and aluminium businesses have been destroyed by the dumping of cheap products in the US.

"What has been allowed to go on for decades is disgraceful," Mr Trump said.