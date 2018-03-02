Russia says militants prevent civilians from leaving eastern Ghouta: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Thursday Syrian rebels were preventing civilians in eastern Ghouta from leaving dangerous areas, the Interfax news agency reported.

Militants were violating a ceasefire agreement in five Syrian provinces and in eastern Ghouta, Interfax reported, citing Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria.

One civilian was killed and six wounded as a result of the militants shelling on residential areas of Damascus and its suburbs in the past 24 hours, Yevtushenko was quoted as saying.



