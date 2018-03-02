News

Trump announces slate of nominees for U.S. Sentencing Commission

By Sarah N. Lynch
Reuters

By Sarah N. Lynch

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said Thursday he intends to nominate a slate of four candidates to serve on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, a bipartisan independent agency that is tasked with analyzing sentencing data and helping to reduce sentencing disparities.
The four nominees include Judge William Pryor of Alabama, Judge Luis Felipe Restrepo of Pennsylvania, Judge Henry Hudson of Virginia and Georgetown University law professor William Graham Otis.

(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch)

