News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
War on cyclists: Tacks left on popular Brisbane bike paths
War on cyclists: Thumbtacks and staples left as traps on popular bike paths

Unions approve Societe Generale's French retail job cuts plan

Reuters
Reuters /

PARIS (Reuters) - Societe Generale <SOGN.PA> said on Thursday it had reached a deal with three unions that will notably lead to 2,135 job cuts by 2020 as part of plans to restructure its French retail banking network.

Unions approve Societe Generale's French retail job cuts plan

Unions approve Societe Generale's French retail job cuts plan

The deal rules out outright layoffs and will give priority to offering employees positions elsewhere in the company. It also opens an option for a collective bargaining deal under new labor rules introduced by the new government last year, the statement said.

Last month, Societe Generale reported an unexpected profit in the fourth quarter, beating forecasts that the French bank would make a loss partly due to tax-related charges and restructuring costs.



(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Michel Rose)

Back To Top
feedback