U.S. says unsurprised by Putin's rhetoric on Russian nuclear arms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon downplayed Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of new nuclear weapons on Thursday, saying Moscow's weaponry was long under development and had already been factored into U.S. assessments.

"We're not surprised by the statements and the American people should rest assured that we are fully prepared," said Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, after Putin, speaking ahead of a March 18 election, showcased missiles that he said could hit almost any point in the world.



