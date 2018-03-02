Magpies to welcome back stars soon

Nathan Buckley says Collingwood could welcome back a number of stars for their second and final pre-season match.

Magpies coach Nathan Buckley is expecting some reinforcements following the pre-season loss to GWS.

The Magpies were smashed by 60 points on Thursday night by a Greater Western Sydney team looking determined to atone for consecutive preliminary final defeats.

Buckley said his team had a "bit of work to do" before playing the Western Bulldogs in Moe on March 10.

But prime movers Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe and Alex Fasolo could see game time against the Bulldogs ahead of a round one date with Hawthorn.

Fringe midfielder James Aish was a late withdrawal against the Giants, with the Magpies taking no risks after the 22-year-old got a "knock" at training on Tuesday.

"Aishy won't play in the intraclub tomorrow, it's just precautionary. We thought he'd get up but it wasn't to be," Buckley said.

Collingwood copped another injury in the game with defender Adam Oxley to have his shoulder assessed on Friday.

Buckley said the game was good preparation for when they host GWS in round two at the MCG.

"We've got a bit of work to do," Buckley said.

"We threw a few things around tonight and there was a bit of posturing, given we play each other in a month (round two).

"The Giants were probably the best ball movement side last year and they created pace in their midfield again tonight.

"The forward line really relies on getting its fair share of supply, and after quarter-time that didn't happen."