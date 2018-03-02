Supercars ace Courtney facing big 2018

As years go, 2018 looms as a massive one for Supercars driver James Courtney.

Fresh from winning the 2010 championship against all odds, Courtney made a big-money move in 2011 to then-factory powerhouse Holden Racing Team.

A debut victory at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi was a great start but, since then, Courtney had secured just six more race victories across seven seasons at Walkinshaw Racing.

In that time, the team has lost its factory backing and found itself down the lower to middle end of the field.

A new partnership with international backers Andretti Autosport and United Autosports has morphed the team into Walkinshaw Andretti United, as the ex-powerhouse tries to rejoin the championship's leading outfits.

It means an added responsibility on Courtney, who came a lowly 21st in last year's championship, to deliver on the track.

The 37-year-old had just one podium last season - in the first race at last year's Adelaide event - and admits there's no better place to begin his quest to return himself and his team to the top.

"It's fair to say I love this place; I look forward to it every year," said Courtney, a three-time race winner in Adelaide.

"As an event, it's my favourite. Everything is new. It's hot, the crowds are massive and the track is awesome.

"It's been a bigger summer for us all, and I'm itching to get back in the car and race.

"Hopefully, we can replicate some of the form in the past and get this year off to a good start."

Courtney and the rest of the Supercars' field will begin their 2018 campaigns on Friday with practice and then qualifying for Saturday's 250km at the Adelaide street circuit.

A second 250km race will be held on Sunday.