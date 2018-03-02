News

Cardinal George Pell's case back in court

AAP /

Cardinal George Pell's lawyers and prosecutors will be back in court to finalise matters before a hearing to determine if he stands trial on historical sexual offence charges.

Pell, 76, denies the allegations and is not expected to attend a brief administrative update in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Friday.

Pell, the highest-ranking Catholic official to be charged with sexual abuse, will face a four-week committal hearing that begins on Monday.

The former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop and Ballarat priest has taken leave from his position as Vatican treasurer to fight the charges.

