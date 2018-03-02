Britain seeks urgent debate on Ghouta at U.N. rights body

GENEVA (Reuters) - Britain formally asked the United Nations Human Rights Council on Thursday to hold an "urgent debate" this week on the deteriorating situation in Syria's enclave of eastern Ghouta.

The bureau of the 47-member state Geneva forum will discuss the request later in the day, U.N. spokesman Rolando Gomez said in an email. The forum began a four-week regular session on Monday.

Julian Braithwaite, Britain's ambassador, said in his letter to the Council, which was made public, that his country would seek adoption of a resolution whose text was to be circulated shortly.



