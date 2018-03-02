Returned Libs to offer easier gun laws

Tasmania's Liberal government will relax gun laws if Premier Will Hodgman is returned in the state election.

The duration of gun licences would double to 10 years, "lesser" breaches of storage guidelines would result in infringement notices, and pump-action shotguns would be available to a broader range of the population, according to The Australian.

The policy, which the Greens say shows contempt for the Tasmanian public, was not published on the Liberals' website but sent to the Sporting Shooters Association.