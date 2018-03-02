Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Thursday:

Australia, first innings

C. Bancroft c De Kock b Philander 5

D. Warner c De Villiers b Philander 51

U. Khawaja c De Kock b Rabada 14

S. Smith c De Villiers b Maharaj 56

S. Marsh c De Villiers b Maharaj 40

M. Marsh not out 32

T. Paine not out 21

Extras (b4, lb2) 6

Total (5 wkts, 76 overs) 225

Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Bancroft), 2-39 (Khawaja), 3-95 (Warner), 4-151 (Smith), 5-177 (S. Marsh)

Bowling: Morkel 16-3-48-0, Philander 17-8-36-2, Maharaj 24-4-69-2, Rabada 16-4-58-1, Markram 1-0-2-0, De Bruyn 2-0-6-0

To bat: P. Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood

South Africa: F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, A. Markram, H. Amla, A. de Villiers, Q. de Kock, T. de Bruyn, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, M. Morkel

Match situation: Australia are 225 for five wickets in the first innings.

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

afp