Cricket: South Africa v Australia scoreboard

Durban, South Africa, March 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Thursday:
Australia, first innings
C. Bancroft c De Kock b Philander 5
D. Warner c De Villiers b Philander 51
U. Khawaja c De Kock b Rabada 14
S. Smith c De Villiers b Maharaj 56
S. Marsh c De Villiers b Maharaj 40
M. Marsh not out 32
T. Paine not out 21
Extras (b4, lb2) 6
Total (5 wkts, 76 overs) 225
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Bancroft), 2-39 (Khawaja), 3-95 (Warner), 4-151 (Smith), 5-177 (S. Marsh)
Bowling: Morkel 16-3-48-0, Philander 17-8-36-2, Maharaj 24-4-69-2, Rabada 16-4-58-1, Markram 1-0-2-0, De Bruyn 2-0-6-0
To bat: P. Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood
South Africa: F. du Plessis, D. Elgar, A. Markram, H. Amla, A. de Villiers, Q. de Kock, T. de Bruyn, V. Philander, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, M. Morkel
Match situation: Australia are 225 for five wickets in the first innings.
Toss: Australia
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Sunderam Ravi (IND)
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
afp