UK weather causes havoc with sport

Not only can people in the UK not go anywhere thanks to unprecedented winter weather everywhere, they can't even sit home and watch sport to relieve the boredom.

Sporting events were called off in their droves as brutal weather brought the UK to a standstill.

The Super League felt the pinch the hardest on Thursday night as Hull KR vs Castleford was called off, while Friday's matches between Wakefield and Huddersfield, Leeds and Catalans Dragons and St Helens and Huddersfield have also been called off.

Wakefield and St Helens will try again on Sunday while the television cameras will be at Hull v Warrington, weather permitting, on Friday.

Wigan will have a second pitch inspection this morning ahead of Friday's clash with Widnes.

This weekend's top-of-the-table rugby union clash between Exeter and Saracens has been put back by 24 hours to Sunday afternoon.

Saturday's English football fixtures are also badly affected.

Sheffield United's home Championship match with Burton has been postponed on safety grounds.

Portsmouth's long trip to Bradford in League One has also been called off for safety reasons while Oxford's clash with Fleetwood was added to the list after a pitch inspection, with the fixture rescheduled for Tuesday, April 10.

Gillingham have postponed their home game against Rotherham and in League Two, Newport's home game with Accrington on Saturday is off due to a frozen pitch.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced that nine of the weekend's 15 scheduled matches across four divisions are off.

Fixtures at Dunfermline, Airdrie, Albion Rovers, Berwick, Clyde, Edinburgh City, Peterhead, Dundee United and St Johnstone are the casualties and the SPFL say the remaining games will be "kept under review".

Even indoor sport was affected, with the Premier League darts event in Exeter on Thursday falling victim to the weather along with British Basketball League fixtures in Leeds and Newcastle.

The Professional Darts Corporation says the UK Open in Minehead is due to go ahead over the weekend, but a number of players have already pulled out.