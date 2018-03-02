Rome (AFP) - AS Roma's half-year accounts announced on Thursday reveal the Serie A club reduced losses to 40.3 million euros ($49 million) helped by a boost to revenue from the Champions League.

AS Roma buy Schick, Defrel as club reveals losses

The accounts revealed that Roma have also bought outright Czech Patrik Schick and Frenchman Gregoire Defrel, two forwards who arrived on loan deals last summer.

The loss of 40.3 million euros for the period up until December 31, 2017, is an improvement on the 53.4 million euro loss for the same period last season.

Operating revenues increased by 35 million euros to 123.9 million euros, with 47.8 million coming from participation in the Champions League, compared to 23.7 million for taking part in the Europa League last year.

Roma are through to the last 16 of Europe's premier club competition where they play their second-leg tie against Shakhtar Donetsk in Rome on March 13 having lost the first leg 2-1.