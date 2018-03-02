Mosul still a no-go zone for Australians

A ban on Australians travelling to the Iraqi city of Mosul without a legitimate reason has been renewed.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop on Friday re-declared the area a no-go zone under Australian criminal law.

This means any Australians in a "declared area" without a good excuse could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

"Any Australians currently in Mosul district without a legitimate purpose should leave immediately," Ms Bishop said.

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory over Islamic State militants late last year and Mosul was liberated from the self-declared caliphate last July.

Ms Bishop met with Mr al-Abadi in Kuwait earlier this month and noted IS militants continue to engage in "sporadic hostile activity" within the Mosul district.

"We will continue to take measures to stop Australians fighting in overseas conflicts and supporting terrorist organisations," she said.

The federal government will revoke declarations if circumstances change, which happened in the case of al Raqqa province in Syria in November.