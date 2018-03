Durban, South Africa, March 1, 2018 (AFP) - - Brief scores at tea on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and Australia at Kingsmead on Thursday:

Australia 170-4 in 56 overs (D. Warner 51, S. Smith 56, S. Marsh 34 not out; V. Philander 2-26)

Match situation: Australia are 170 for four wickets in the first innings.

Toss: Australia

afp