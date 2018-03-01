Campbell makes up for lost time at trials

Back from a 2017 sabbatical, Cate Campbell is making up for lost time after claiming two national titles in quick succession at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games swim trials on Thursday night.

Campbell backed up from an Australian record breaking assault on the 50m butterfly to take out her fourth national 100m freestyle crown, clocking a blistering 52.37 seconds.

It was just 0.31 of a second off her personal best (52.06), which stood as a world record until the 2017 world titles.

Campbell, 25, had earlier set a new 50m butterfly national record in Thursday's heats (25.47 seconds).

She eclipsed Marieke Guehrer's mark set in the 2009 supersuit era by 0.01 of a second.

Not bad for an event Campbell has entered "for fun".

She later took out the 50m fly national crown in 25.51 on Thursday night.

Then came the real fireworks.

Her 100m time sounded an ominous warning to co-Olympic champion Penny Okeksiak of Canada ahead of their much anticipated showdown at April's Games.

"My time away from the pool has given me perspective," Campbell said.

"I am probably a bit more relaxed when it comes to racing now.

"I enjoy other things out of the pool even though I don't do well I can take my kayak out and work off my sorrows."

Campbell took a break from racing in 2017 to recover from a disappointing Rio Olympics and has emerged with renewed focus.

She was the overwhelming 100m gold medal favourite at Rio but faded to sixth in the final, what Campbell described as "the greatest choke in Olympic history".

"That's just 0.3 off my best, so I am thrilled with the time, thrilled with being on the team," Campbell said.

"It is such a relief. Everyone says you are a sure thing but they said I was a sure thing to win a gold medal (at Rio), and look what happened there."

Campbell will also contest the 50m butterfly at the Gold Coast despite not even training for the event.

She wasn't even sure what the old national 50m record was after she broke it.

"No, but I know now," she laughed.

"I am really pleased with that (50m record), more pleased that I have been able to do well in an event that I haven't trained for - if I could do that in every event I would."