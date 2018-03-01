NEW YORK (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc <BBY.N>, the No. 1 U.S. consumer electronics retailer, reported a higher-than-expected rise in same-store sales in the fourth quarter, helped by strong customer demand, improving competitive environment and strong sales in the gaming category.

Best Buy posts higher comparable sales during key holiday quarter

The retailer said same-store sales rose 9 percent in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 3 . Analysts on average had expected a 2.9 percent rise, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company's net income fell to $364 million, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter, from $607 million, or $1.91 per share, a year earlier, impacted by items from the new U.S. tax reform. Excluding these charges, earnings were $2.42 per share.

The company's revenue rose to $15.36 billion, beating estimates of $14.5 billion.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)