News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
War on cyclists: Tacks left on popular Brisbane bike paths
War on cyclists: Thumbtacks and staples left as traps on popular bike paths

Kohl's same-store sales growth tops expectations

Reuters
Reuters /

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Kohl's Corp <KSS.N> on Thursday reported fourth-quarter same-store sales growth of 6.3 percent, topping analyst expectations.

Kohl's same-store sales growth tops expectations

Kohl's same-store sales growth tops expectations

Analysts on average had expected sales to rise 6.1 percent in stores open at least 12 months in the quarter ended Jan. 27, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Earnings per share rose from the same period a year earlier to $1.99, excluding impacts from the U.S. tax overhaul and store closures. Analysts on average had forecast earnings of $1.77 per share.



(Reporting by Meredith Mazzilli; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Back To Top
feedback