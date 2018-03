MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian military said on Thursday that Syrian rebels killed four civilians in the eastern Ghouta rebel-held enclave during a protest, news agencies reported, citing Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin speaking in Damascus.

He told reporters that killings show that rebel threats against people who want to leave eastern Ghouta are real.



