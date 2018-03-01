BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government would not oppose a suitable French candidate to replace Tom Enders as chief executive of European planemaker Airbus <AIR.PA> when his term expires in 2019, German Economics Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Thursday.

Germany would not oppose suitable French candidate as Airbus CEO: minister

Zypries told reporters it would be difficult for Germany, which holds a stake in the company, to block a French candidate after years of having Enders, a German citizen, at the helm.

"The most important thing is that it is someone who is qualified," Zypries adding: "The competition in America is not sleeping."

Enders announced in December he would not seek a new mandate when his term expires in 2019.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Carrel)