Ukraine parliament approves anti-corruption court law in first reading

Reuters
Reuters /

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday approved in the first reading a draft law to create an anti-corruption court, a step towards fulfilling requirements for a long-delayed loan tranche from the International Monetary Fund.

Ukraine's external backers have expressed concern about the bill in its current form, but the Ukrainian authorities have said it will be amended before the second and final reading to make sure it is in line with international recommendations.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

