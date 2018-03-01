News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
War on cyclists: Tacks left on popular Brisbane bike paths
War on cyclists: Thumbtacks and staples left as traps on popular bike paths

Syria aid convoy heads for Afrin, ICRC says

Reuters
Reuters /

GENEVA (Reuters) - An aid convoy is heading for Afrin in Syria to bring humanitarian supplies to 50,000 displaced people, Iolanda Jaquemet, a spokeswoman for the International Committee of the Red Cross, said on Thursday.

Syria aid convoy heads for Afrin, ICRC says

Syria aid convoy heads for Afrin, ICRC says

Jaquemet said it was the first time this year that the ICRC and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent had got agreement for a convoy from all warring sides in the area. Turkey launched an offensive in the area in January to fight the Kurdish YPG militia, which Turkey says is a terrorist group.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Back To Top
feedback