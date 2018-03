MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will spend 3.4 trillion roubles ($60.07 billion) to support families and demographic growth in the next six years, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Russia needed to be among the world's top five economies and to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) per capita by 1.5 times within the next decade, Putin told lawmakers.





