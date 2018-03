MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia needed a breakthrough in living standards.

"We have not reached the necessary level in terms of people's well-being," Putin said, in his annual address to parliament.

Putin also said that Russia needed to expand freedom in all spheres and be open to the world and new ideas.



(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Ivanova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)