Savage fined $2000 for AFL Paddy whack

The hip and shoulder that left Carlton youngster Paddy Dow missing a front tooth will cost St Kilda's Shane Savage $2000.

Savage was charged with rough conduct after match review boss Michael Christian looked over Wednesday night's pre-season match between the Blues and Saints.

Dow was not wearing a mouth guard when Savage bumped him in the second term at Ikon Park.

But the No.3 pick in last year's draft rallied from the incident and impressed in the Carlton win, kicking two goals.

The incident was classed as careless conduct and low impact.

Blues youngster Harry McKay was cleared for his contact with Saint Jarryn Geary in the second term, with Christian ruling that it was inevitable.